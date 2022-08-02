Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) performance last week, which was 2.69%.

Company News

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.52, plunging -4.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Within the past 52 weeks, FCEL’s price has moved between $2.87 and $11.63.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -8.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.20%. With a float of $353.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $372.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.25, operating margin of -86.05, and the pretax margin is -145.18.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FuelCell Energy Inc. is 3.62%, while institutional ownership is 43.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 55,440. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $9.24, taking the stock ownership to the 22,761 shares.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Latest Financial update

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -145.23 while generating a return on equity of -21.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 57.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) saw its 5-day average volume 20.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.51 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.32. The third support level lies at $3.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.25 billion based on 386,609K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 69,590 K and income totals -101,060 K. The company made 16,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Uxin Limited (UXIN) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
August 01, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) trading session started at the price of $0.6895, that was -16.17% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that CTI BioPharma Corp.’s volume has hit 4.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On August 01, 2022, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) opened at $6.54, higher 6.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A look at Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (MCHP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock priced at $68.10, up 0.44% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW