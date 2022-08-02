Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is 7.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $53.37, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.40 and dropped to $53.19 before settling in for the closing price of $53.91. Within the past 52 weeks, JCI’s price has moved between $45.52 and $81.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 150.60%. With a float of $687.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $699.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 101000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.02, operating margin of +11.69, and the pretax margin is +11.04.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 366,213. In this transaction VP Corporate Controller of this company sold 5,683 shares at a rate of $64.44, taking the stock ownership to the 39,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 8,573 for $69.63, making the entire transaction worth $596,938. This insider now owns 39,618 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.39 while generating a return on equity of 8.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.91% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 142.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

The latest stats from [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.99 million was inferior to 4.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.11. The third major resistance level sits at $55.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.69. The third support level lies at $52.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.11 billion based on 695,669K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,668 M and income totals 1,637 M. The company made 6,098 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.