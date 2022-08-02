Search
Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 18,657 M

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $10.47, up 4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.93 and dropped to $10.30 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Over the past 52 weeks, KD has traded in a range of $9.10-$52.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.20%. With a float of $204.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

In an organization with 90000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 4,636,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 380,000 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 22,307,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,301,536 for $13.95, making the entire transaction worth $311,106,427. This insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.17, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 33.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.11. Second resistance stands at $11.34. The third major resistance level sits at $11.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.85.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.42 billion has total of 224,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,657 M in contrast with the sum of -2,319 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,431 M and last quarter income was -229,000 K.

