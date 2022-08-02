Last month’s performance of 25.89% for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is certainly impressive

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $1.40, down -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.375 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $1.04-$9.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.85%, while institutional ownership is 12.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) saw its 5-day average volume 4.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 11.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4762, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7863. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4683 in the near term. At $1.5267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3167. The third support level lies at $1.2583 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 334.54 million has total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,490 K in contrast with the sum of 22,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,330 K and last quarter income was 4,520 K.