Last month’s performance of -25.89% for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is certainly impressive

Company News

On August 01, 2022, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) opened at $6.26, lower -6.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.53 and dropped to $5.89 before settling in for the closing price of $6.43. Price fluctuations for DADA have ranged from $5.00 to $26.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.60% at the time writing. With a float of $71.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.15 million.

In an organization with 3132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 3.04%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.50. However, in the short run, Dada Nexus Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.40. Second resistance stands at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. The third support level lies at $5.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

There are currently 260,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,077 M according to its annual income of -387,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 319,190 K and its income totaled -95,230 K.

