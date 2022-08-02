Last month’s performance of 28.19% for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is certainly impressive

August 01, 2022, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) trading session started at the price of $38.56, that was -0.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.52 and dropped to $37.95 before settling in for the closing price of $39.64. A 52-week range for AR has been $10.91 – $48.80.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.00%. With a float of $268.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 519 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.53, operating margin of +31.31, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Antero Resources Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 200,850. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $40.17, taking the stock ownership to the 71,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 1,000,000 for $34.80, making the entire transaction worth $34,804,673. This insider now owns 5,747,952 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) saw its 5-day average volume 6.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.89 in the near term. At $40.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.35. The third support level lies at $36.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

There are 311,085K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.10 billion. As of now, sales total 4,619 M while income totals -186,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 786,840 K while its last quarter net income were -156,420 K.