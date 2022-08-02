Search
Last month’s performance of 56.19% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is certainly impressive

Company News

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $0.89, up 7.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.989 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Over the past 52 weeks, HOFV has traded in a range of $0.52-$3.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.60%. With a float of $72.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.27, operating margin of -321.61, and the pretax margin is -861.75.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 17,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 637,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $20,600. This insider now owns 117,299 shares in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -858.03 while generating a return on equity of -49.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

The latest stats from [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was inferior to 1.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) raw stochastic average was set at 52.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6479, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2414. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9937. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0608. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1327. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8547, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7828. The third support level lies at $0.7157 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 86.00 million has total of 112,617K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,770 K in contrast with the sum of -92,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,110 K and last quarter income was -7,850 K.

