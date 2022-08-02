Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 60.00% for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is certainly impressive

Company News

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.84, soaring 13.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, VLTA’s price has moved between $1.22 and $14.34.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -315.90%. With a float of $112.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 353 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

The latest stats from [Volta Inc., VLTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.72 million was inferior to 3.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8100. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. The third support level lies at $1.4100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 322.17 million based on 167,660K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -276,600 K. The company made 8,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ING Groep N.V. (ING) to new highs

Sana Meer -
August 01, 2022, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) trading session started at the price of $9.68, that was -1.03% drop from the session before....
Read more

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
On August 01, 2022, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) opened at $157.25, higher 0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

-1.76% percent quarterly performance for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) stock priced at $18.38, down -5.80% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW