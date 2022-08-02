Last month’s performance of 60.00% for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is certainly impressive

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.84, soaring 13.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, VLTA’s price has moved between $1.22 and $14.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -315.90%. With a float of $112.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 353 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

The latest stats from [Volta Inc., VLTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.72 million was inferior to 3.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8100. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. The third support level lies at $1.4100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 322.17 million based on 167,660K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -276,600 K. The company made 8,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.