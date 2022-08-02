Last month’s performance of 8.04% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock priced at $26.20, up 3.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.18 and dropped to $25.92 before settling in for the closing price of $26.02. SBLK’s price has ranged from $17.80 to $33.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 45.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $93.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.66, operating margin of +51.49, and the pretax margin is +47.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $2.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +47.68 while generating a return on equity of 37.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 47.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.48 in the near term. At $27.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.44. The third support level lies at $24.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.82 billion, the company has a total of 102,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,427 M while annual income is 680,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360,880 K while its latest quarter income was 170,360 K.