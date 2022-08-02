Last month’s performance of -83.67% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is certainly impressive

August 01, 2022, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) trading session started at the price of $0.1435, that was 0.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.155 and dropped to $0.1388 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for VTGN has been $0.14 – $3.26.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.90%. With a float of $205.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.38 million.

In an organization with 36 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 53,400. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 20,637,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s VP, CFO AND SECRETARY sold 30,000 for $3.12, making the entire transaction worth $93,750. This insider now owns 72,786 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.81 million. That was better than the volume of 3.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 814.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 339.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4606. However, in the short run, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1529. Second resistance stands at $0.1620. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1691. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1296. The third support level lies at $0.1205 if the price breaches the second support level.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

There are 206,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.46 million. As of now, sales total 1,110 K while income totals -47,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 40 K while its last quarter net income were -16,690 K.