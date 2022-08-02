Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) to new highs

August 01, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) trading session started at the price of $1.17, that was -4.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. A 52-week range for BRQS has been $1.08 – $14.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.70%. With a float of $53.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.20 million.

The firm has a total of 307 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 81.37%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.59

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS], we can find that recorded value of 2.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0150. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0400.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are 7,198K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.47 million. As of now, sales total 29,560 K while income totals -55,870 K. Its latest quarter income was -14,467 K while its last quarter net income were -72,285 K.