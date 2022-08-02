Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to new highs

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.69, soaring 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6999 and dropped to $0.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, IDEX’s price has moved between $0.51 and $2.58.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 42.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.00%. With a float of $467.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 110 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 19,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,775 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $15,515. This insider now owns 1,469,350 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.5 million, its volume of 3.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0742. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7058 in the near term. At $0.7128, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7256. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6860, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6732. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6662.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 338.69 million based on 497,681K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,760 K and income totals -98,220 K. The company made 27,047 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,851 K in sales during its previous quarter.