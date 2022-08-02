Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) to new highs

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.69, soaring 4.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.82 and dropped to $31.69 before settling in for the closing price of $31.70. Within the past 52 weeks, SHOO’s price has moved between $31.06 and $51.56.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 913.20%. With a float of $75.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +13.49, and the pretax margin is +12.97.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 86,571. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,222 shares at a rate of $38.96, taking the stock ownership to the 8,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 for $40.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,614,696. This insider now owns 790,210 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +10.22 while generating a return on equity of 24.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 913.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Looking closely at Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.92. However, in the short run, Steven Madden Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.06. Second resistance stands at $35.00. The third major resistance level sits at $36.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.80.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.71 billion based on 79,865K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,866 M and income totals 190,680 K. The company made 559,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 74,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.