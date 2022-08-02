Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) 20 Days SMA touches -4.65%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) stock priced at $7.05, down -8.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.39 and dropped to $6.5101 before settling in for the closing price of $7.90. LIND’s price has ranged from $6.29 to $19.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.20%. With a float of $31.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 720 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.49, operating margin of -74.66, and the pretax margin is -82.38.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is 27.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 245,632. In this transaction Chief Expedition Officer of this company sold 16,160 shares at a rate of $15.20, taking the stock ownership to the 118,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,461 for $16.50, making the entire transaction worth $172,631. This insider now owns 947,344 shares in total.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.85 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -81.03 while generating a return on equity of -192.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -18.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s (LIND) raw stochastic average was set at 8.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.56 in the near term. At $7.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.80.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 331.01 million, the company has a total of 50,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 147,110 K while annual income is -119,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 67,850 K while its latest quarter income was -41,720 K.