MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 66.50%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.51, soaring 62.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, MDIA’s price has moved between $1.49 and $12.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.00%. With a float of $2.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.56 million.

In an organization with 192 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.95, operating margin of +9.75, and the pretax margin is -10.31.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MediaCo Holding Inc. is 14.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 29,873,906. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 12,899,480 shares at a rate of $2.32, taking the stock ownership to the 13,469,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,047 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $22,602. This insider now owns 569,919 shares in total.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -10.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Trading Performance Indicators

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35

Technical Analysis of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 84247.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) raw stochastic average was set at 54.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. However, in the short run, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.45. Second resistance stands at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $6.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.18. The third support level lies at $0.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.44 million based on 8,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,490 K and income totals -6,080 K. The company made 11,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.