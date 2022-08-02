Search
Missfresh Limited (MF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On August 01, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) opened at $0.1165, lower -13.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1189 and dropped to $0.086 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for MF have ranged from $0.11 to $5.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Missfresh Limited (MF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) saw its 5-day average volume 38.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 0.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 220.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 201.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2338. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1173 in the near term. At $0.1345, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1502. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0844, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0687. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0515.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are currently 206,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 935,690 K according to its annual income of -251,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,122 M and its income totaled -973,668 K.

