NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) with a beta value of 0.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.00, soaring 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.00 and dropped to $15.98 before settling in for the closing price of $15.99. Within the past 52 weeks, NPTN’s price has moved between $7.95 and $16.14.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -788.60%. With a float of $52.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.49 million.

The firm has a total of 1157 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.39, operating margin of -11.57, and the pretax margin is -13.44.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeoPhotonics Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 134,130. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $15.78, taking the stock ownership to the 456,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 3,370 for $15.07, making the entire transaction worth $50,770. This insider now owns 24,421 shares in total.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -14.03 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -788.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -6.78% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeoPhotonics Corporation, NPTN], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s (NPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 9.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.01. The third major resistance level sits at $16.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.97.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 843.36 million based on 53,689K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 290,290 K and income totals -40,720 K. The company made 89,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.