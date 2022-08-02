NIKE Inc. (NKE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.77 million

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock priced at $114.00, down -0.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.545 and dropped to $113.25 before settling in for the closing price of $114.92. NKE’s price has ranged from $99.53 to $179.10 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.50%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

The firm has a total of 79100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 3,215,624. In this transaction EVP: CHRO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $107.19, taking the stock ownership to the 60,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s EVP: CHRO sold 10,025 for $104.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,045,065. This insider now owns 70,330 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.27% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NIKE Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIKE Inc., NKE], we can find that recorded value of 7.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $115.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $116.66. The third major resistance level sits at $117.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.89.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 168.27 billion, the company has a total of 1,573,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,710 M while annual income is 6,046 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,234 M while its latest quarter income was 1,439 M.