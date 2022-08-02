Search
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is expecting -6.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $6.03, up 7.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.73 and dropped to $5.93 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has traded in a range of $4.41-$15.56.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.10%. With a float of $247.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.15 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,327. In this transaction President, Energy & Commercial of this company sold 50,579 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 451,049 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s President, Energy & Commercial sold 10,054 for $9.27, making the entire transaction worth $93,211. This insider now owns 501,628 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1415.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nikola Corporation, NKLA], we can find that recorded value of 8.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.69 billion has total of 421,138K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -690,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,890 K and last quarter income was -152,940 K.

