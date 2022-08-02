No matter how cynical the overall market is ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) performance over the last week is recorded -7.31%

On August 01, 2022, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) opened at $2.13, lower -5.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1399 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. Price fluctuations for ADMA have ranged from $1.01 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 50.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $175.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.87 million.

In an organization with 527 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.57, operating margin of -72.41, and the pretax margin is -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,128,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 2,137,616 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.69. However, in the short run, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.11. Second resistance stands at $2.19. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.85.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

There are currently 195,920K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 402.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,940 K according to its annual income of -71,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,100 K and its income totaled -25,010 K.