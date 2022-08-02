No matter how cynical the overall market is Aegon N.V. (AEG) performance over the last week is recorded 2.59%

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.40, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.415 and dropped to $4.34 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Within the past 52 weeks, AEG’s price has moved between $3.89 and $6.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.30%. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21000 workers is very important to gauge.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.40% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Aegon N.V. (AEG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

The latest stats from [Aegon N.V., AEG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.82 million was inferior to 4.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.44. The third major resistance level sits at $4.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.25.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.91 billion based on 2,675,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,825 M and income totals 2,341 M. The company made 7,525 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 432,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.