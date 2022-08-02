No matter how cynical the overall market is, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) performance over the last week is recorded 10.02%

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $0.4996, up 7.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5517 and dropped to $0.4996 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has traded in a range of $0.49-$50.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.00%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 4,874,376. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,734,560 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 21,654,485 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.80, a number that is poised to hit -3.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Looking closely at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.3909. However, in the short run, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5673. Second resistance stands at $0.5855. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6194. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5152, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4813. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4631.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.87 million has total of 4,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,100 K in contrast with the sum of -74,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,760 K and last quarter income was -11,770 K.