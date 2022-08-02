No matter how cynical the overall market is Curis Inc. (CRIS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.65%

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.02, soaring 4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0941 and dropped to $0.951 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, CRIS’s price has moved between $0.70 and $9.04.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.30%. With a float of $85.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Curis Inc. (CRIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0035, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9854. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0991 in the near term. At $1.1681, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2422. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9560, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8819. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8129.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 102.58 million based on 91,645K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,650 K and income totals -45,440 K. The company made 2,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.