No matter how cynical the overall market is, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) performance over the last week is recorded -11.71%

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock priced at $2.46, down -9.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.2557 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. BHAT’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -682.70%. With a float of $4.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.78, operating margin of -402.23, and the pretax margin is -405.21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -386.87 while generating a return on equity of -158.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -682.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.60

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Looking closely at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (BHAT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.63. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.60.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.00 million, the company has a total of 6,180K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,160 K while annual income is -57,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -16,104 K while its latest quarter income was -63,452 K.