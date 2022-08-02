Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) performance over the last week is recorded -11.71%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock priced at $2.46, down -9.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.2557 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. BHAT’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -682.70%. With a float of $4.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.78, operating margin of -402.23, and the pretax margin is -405.21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -386.87 while generating a return on equity of -158.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -682.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.60

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Looking closely at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (BHAT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.63. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.60.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.00 million, the company has a total of 6,180K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,160 K while annual income is -57,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -16,104 K while its latest quarter income was -63,452 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.62, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

-29.50% percent quarterly performance for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
August 01, 2022, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) trading session started at the price of $4.34, that was 2.29% jump from the...
Read more

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 0.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
On August 01, 2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) opened at $132.29, lower -3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW