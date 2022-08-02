Search
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) performance over the last week is recorded -40.62%

Analyst Insights

On August 01, 2022, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) opened at $0.24, higher 1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.2239 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for LKCO have ranged from $0.19 to $1.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $333.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 10.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3969, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6172. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2436. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2498. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2597. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2275, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2176. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2114.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are currently 385,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 145,070 K according to its annual income of -68,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,331 K and its income totaled 3,125 K.

