No matter how cynical the overall market is, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) performance over the last week is recorded -3.39%

On August 01, 2022, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) opened at $1.20, lower -6.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2081 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Price fluctuations for REE have ranged from $1.05 to $10.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -636.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 270 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.98%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 345,051. In this transaction Director of this company bought 60,963 shares at a rate of $5.66, taking the stock ownership to the 6,653,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Member of Sponsor bought 123,908 for $5.97, making the entire transaction worth $739,731. This insider now owns 123,908 shares in total.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59148.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3708, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8554. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1887 in the near term. At $1.2375, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2668. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1106, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0813. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0325.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are currently 320,053K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 354.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10 K according to its annual income of -505,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,015 K.