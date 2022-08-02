No matter how cynical the overall market is The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) performance over the last week is recorded 9.56%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $38.46, down -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.095 and dropped to $38.37 before settling in for the closing price of $38.91. Over the past 52 weeks, CG has traded in a range of $30.01-$60.62.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 744.50%. With a float of $238.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 77,340,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $38.67, taking the stock ownership to the 29,249,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,700. This insider now owns 41,671,145 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.79% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 41.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.51.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.72 billion has total of 361,667K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,782 M in contrast with the sum of 2,975 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,582 M and last quarter income was 571,600 K.