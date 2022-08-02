No matter how cynical the overall market is ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) performance over the last week is recorded 10.48%

August 01, 2022, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) trading session started at the price of $0.247, that was -13.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.213 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for THMO has been $0.09 – $2.53.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.00%. With a float of $11.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.29 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 13.48%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.51 million. That was better than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7862. However, in the short run, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2503. Second resistance stands at $0.2687. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2873. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1947. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1763.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

There are 12,830K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.43 million. As of now, sales total 9,290 K while income totals -11,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,660 K while its last quarter net income were -1,910 K.