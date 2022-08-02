Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) performance over the last week is recorded 10.48%

Top Picks

August 01, 2022, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) trading session started at the price of $0.247, that was -13.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.213 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for THMO has been $0.09 – $2.53.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.00%. With a float of $11.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.29 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 13.48%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.51 million. That was better than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7862. However, in the short run, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2503. Second resistance stands at $0.2687. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2873. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1947. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1763.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

There are 12,830K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.43 million. As of now, sales total 9,290 K while income totals -11,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,660 K while its last quarter net income were -1,910 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) performance over the last week is recorded 3.18%

Sana Meer -
BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.75, plunging -4.18% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.06M in average volume shows that PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 01, 2022, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) opened at $6.39, higher 6.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

$4.75M in average volume shows that Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) stock priced at $34.52, up 1.15% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW