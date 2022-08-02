Now that Denison Mines Corp.’s volume has hit 2.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $1.18, down -3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has traded in a range of $0.91-$2.14.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 192.30%. With a float of $805.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $814.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 66 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

The latest stats from [Denison Mines Corp., DNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.92 million was inferior to 9.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1131, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4070. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1100.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 949.96 million has total of 817,567K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,960 K in contrast with the sum of 15,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,260 K and last quarter income was 33,660 K.