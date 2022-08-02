Now that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s volume has hit 1.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $132.77, plunging -5.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.955 and dropped to $127.32 before settling in for the closing price of $137.30. Within the past 52 weeks, J’s price has moved between $114.11 and $150.32.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.10%. With a float of $127.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.33 million.

In an organization with 55000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.33, operating margin of +5.34, and the pretax margin is +4.95.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is 1.19%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 14,392,275. In this transaction CHAIR AND CEO of this company sold 98,739 shares at a rate of $145.76, taking the stock ownership to the 476,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s President & CFO sold 73,685 for $145.74, making the entire transaction worth $10,739,127. This insider now owns 223,058 shares in total.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.91 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.09% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (J) raw stochastic average was set at 35.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.34. However, in the short run, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.54. Second resistance stands at $135.57. The third major resistance level sits at $138.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.27.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.09 billion based on 128,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,093 M and income totals 477,030 K. The company made 3,834 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 88,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.