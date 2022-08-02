Search
Now that Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.'s volume has hit 1.46 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $0.70, down -33.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.701 and dropped to $0.295 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, XIN has traded in a range of $0.54-$2.44.

In an organization with 1950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.75, operating margin of +4.09, and the pretax margin is +2.90.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -4.64 while generating a return on equity of -11.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s (XIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s (XIN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8820. However, in the short run, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6891. Second resistance stands at $0.8980. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0951. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2831, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0860.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.87 million has total of 53,466K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,746 M in contrast with the sum of -81,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 680,221 K and last quarter income was -38,646 K.

134699

