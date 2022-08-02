Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.67% last month.

On August 01, 2022, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) opened at $8.26, higher 6.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.14 and dropped to $8.03 before settling in for the closing price of $8.51. Price fluctuations for OBE have ranged from $2.18 to $12.52 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -52.90% at the time writing. With a float of $77.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.85 million.

In an organization with 173 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.18, operating margin of +27.67, and the pretax margin is +92.23.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Obsidian Energy Ltd. is 5.89%, while institutional ownership is 13.85%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +92.23 while generating a return on equity of 76.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s (OBE) raw stochastic average was set at 45.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.81. However, in the short run, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.44. Second resistance stands at $9.84. The third major resistance level sits at $10.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. The third support level lies at $7.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Key Stats

There are currently 82,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 856.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 358,180 K according to its annual income of 330,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160,840 K and its income totaled 18,790 K.