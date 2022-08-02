Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.70% last month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.94, plunging -2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.91. Within the past 52 weeks, OPEN’s price has moved between $4.30 and $25.33.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 88.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.80%. With a float of $519.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2816 employees.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 875,345. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 166,311 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 33,278,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 55,157 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $290,308. This insider now owns 1,992,863 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 19.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.01 in the near term. At $5.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.46. The third support level lies at $4.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.90 billion based on 624,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,021 M and income totals -662,000 K. The company made 5,151 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.