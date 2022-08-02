Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) 20 Days SMA touches -85.62%: The odds favor the bear

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $0.37, down -79.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4298 and dropped to $0.2861 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has traded in a range of $1.14-$2.59.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -28.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.30%. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -880.80, operating margin of -55620.00, and the pretax margin is -56864.80.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 13,571. In this transaction Ch. Financial & Business Offcr of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 223,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,175. This insider now owns 177,017 shares in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -40944.80 while generating a return on equity of -84.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 162.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 6.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 637.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 275.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0866. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3854 in the near term. At $0.4794, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5291. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1920. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0980.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.31 million has total of 56,990K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130 K in contrast with the sum of -51,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -13,081 K.