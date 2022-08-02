Search
Sana Meer

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) last year’s performance of -52.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On August 01, 2022, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $5.37, lower -3.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.37 and dropped to $5.08 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $4.26 to $13.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -112.80% at the time writing. With a float of $217.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 22,640. In this transaction President, Powered & Energy of this company sold 3,746 shares at a rate of $6.04, taking the stock ownership to the 327,011 shares.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Looking closely at Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. However, in the short run, Proterra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.35. Second resistance stands at $5.51. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.77.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 223,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 242,860 K according to its annual income of -250,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,580 K and its income totaled -50,080 K.

134699

