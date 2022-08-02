Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.68%

August 01, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) trading session started at the price of $0.17, that was 0.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for RMED has been $0.15 – $5.10.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.10%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.85) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 255.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) saw its 5-day average volume 4.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 2.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 325.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0177. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1717 in the near term. At $0.1799, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1584, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1533. The third support level lies at $0.1451 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are 32,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.61 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -25,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -5,500 K.