Recent developments with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.65 cents.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $11.38, up 8.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.27 and dropped to $11.23 before settling in for the closing price of $11.41. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $5.08-$27.09.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 2.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.40%. With a float of $24.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 47,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.42, taking the stock ownership to the 483,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $12.28, making the entire transaction worth $30,704. This insider now owns 36,798 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.35 in the near term. At $14.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. The third support level lies at $9.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 324.59 million has total of 26,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of 9,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,290 K and last quarter income was 5,790 K.