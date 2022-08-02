Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

Analyst Insights

August 01, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) trading session started at the price of $0.1111, that was -0.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1147 and dropped to $0.1065 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for ALNA has been $0.07 – $1.17.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]

The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...

That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.10%. With a float of $106.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.72 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.15%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.18 million. That was better than the volume of 14.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1413, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4041. However, in the short run, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1150. Second resistance stands at $0.1189. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1068, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1025. The third support level lies at $0.0986 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

There are 107,725K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.29 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -48,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -11,813 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$2.85M in average volume shows that American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.34, plunging -0.02% from the previous...
Read more

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) posted a -26.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On August 01, 2022, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) opened at $4.98, lower -3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 716,000 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) stock priced at $0.99, down -9.21% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW