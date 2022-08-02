Recent developments with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

August 01, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) trading session started at the price of $0.1111, that was -0.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1147 and dropped to $0.1065 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for ALNA has been $0.07 – $1.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.10%. With a float of $106.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.72 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.15%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.18 million. That was better than the volume of 14.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1413, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4041. However, in the short run, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1150. Second resistance stands at $0.1189. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1068, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1025. The third support level lies at $0.0986 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

There are 107,725K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.29 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -48,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -11,813 K.