Recent developments with Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.10 cents.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $2.38, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has traded in a range of $1.40-$3.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -414.50%. With a float of $173.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

The latest stats from [Nordic American Tankers Limited, NAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was inferior to 5.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.67. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.27. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 554.83 million has total of 193,459K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,080 K in contrast with the sum of -171,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,520 K and last quarter income was -26,990 K.