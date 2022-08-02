Recent developments with UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.14 cents.

On August 01, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $3.76, lower -4.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.76 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.78. Price fluctuations for TIGR have ranged from $2.68 to $19.08 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 117.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $70.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.95 million.

In an organization with 1134 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 23.01%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.72. Second resistance stands at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $3.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. The third support level lies at $3.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are currently 164,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 576.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 264,490 K according to its annual income of 14,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,630 K and its income totaled -5,880 K.