Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) kicked off at the price of $0.75: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $0.53, up 17.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has traded in a range of $0.59-$4.66.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.40%. With a float of $9.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 60,670. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Looking closely at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2760, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2264. However, in the short run, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8700. Second resistance stands at $0.9900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2900.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.68 million has total of 15,133K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -8,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -7,365 K.