Revlon Inc. (REV) with a beta value of 2.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.40, soaring 89.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.90 and dropped to $4.27 before settling in for the closing price of $4.47. Within the past 52 weeks, REV’s price has moved between $1.08 and $17.65.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.90%. With a float of $5.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.15, operating margin of +6.61, and the pretax margin is -9.66.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Revlon Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.65) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -64.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Trading Performance Indicators

Revlon Inc. (REV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.47 million, its volume of 11.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Revlon Inc.’s (REV) raw stochastic average was set at 84.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 274.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 274.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.84 in the near term. At $13.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 493.10 million based on 54,254K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,079 M and income totals -206,900 K. The company made 479,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -67,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.