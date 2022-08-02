Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is -33.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $2.24, up 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.31 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has traded in a range of $2.12-$9.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.40%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 184 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -31.40, operating margin of -132.89, and the pretax margin is -472.79.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Sundial Growers Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -410.46 while generating a return on equity of -29.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sundial Growers Inc.’s (SNDL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

The latest stats from [Sundial Growers Inc., SNDL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.32 million was superior to 8.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Sundial Growers Inc.’s (SNDL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.41. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. The third support level lies at $2.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 559.47 million has total of 166,023K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,780 K in contrast with the sum of -183,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,890 K and last quarter income was -29,930 K.