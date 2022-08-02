Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 0.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 01, 2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) opened at $132.29, lower -3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.42 and dropped to $126.69 before settling in for the closing price of $132.73. Price fluctuations for TTWO have ranged from $101.85 to $195.82 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.60% at the time writing. With a float of $103.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 420,028. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,381 shares at a rate of $124.23, taking the stock ownership to the 92,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,125 for $127.78, making the entire transaction worth $399,298. This insider now owns 95,572 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.95% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.52.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $131.09 in the near term. At $134.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.16. The third support level lies at $119.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are currently 115,809K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,505 M according to its annual income of 418,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 930,000 K and its income totaled 110,970 K.