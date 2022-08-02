Search
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,120 K

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.449, soaring 14.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Within the past 52 weeks, WTER’s price has moved between $0.33 and $2.35.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 36.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.10%. With a float of $100.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.10, operating margin of -64.36, and the pretax margin is -65.32.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65.32 while generating a return on equity of -689.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 23.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4361, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9248. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5267 in the near term. At $0.5633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3667.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.36 million based on 122,121K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,600 K and income totals -39,580 K. The company made 16,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.

No matter how cynical the overall market is, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) performance over the last week is recorded 24.32%

Sana Meer -
PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.22, soaring 14.05% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Arrival (ARVL) performance over the last week is recorded 2.60%

-
August 01, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) trading session started at the price of $1.54, that was 0.64% jump from the session before. During the...
Read more

$63.58M in average volume shows that NIO Inc. (NIO) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 01, 2022, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) opened at $20.19, higher 2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

