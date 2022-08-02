The RealReal Inc. (REAL) volume exceeds 4.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) stock priced at $2.29, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. REAL’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $17.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.70%. With a float of $91.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2604 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.44, operating margin of -43.09, and the pretax margin is -50.47.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The RealReal Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 3,768. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 1,617 shares at a rate of $2.33, taking the stock ownership to the 693,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 883 for $2.45, making the entire transaction worth $2,163. This insider now owns 695,261 shares in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.48 while generating a return on equity of -178.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The RealReal Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.51 in the near term. At $2.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 226.43 million, the company has a total of 94,373K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 467,690 K while annual income is -236,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 146,700 K while its latest quarter income was -57,410 K.