Toast Inc. (TOST) volume exceeds 3.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) stock priced at $15.76, down -0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.97 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.98. TOST’s price has ranged from $11.91 to $69.93 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -237.40%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3172 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 37,730,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,450,000 shares at a rate of $15.40, taking the stock ownership to the 6,168,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 858 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $11,877. This insider now owns 316,824 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toast Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Looking closely at Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST), its last 5-days average volume was 4.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 31.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.12. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.12. Second resistance stands at $16.34. The third major resistance level sits at $16.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.92.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.66 billion, the company has a total of 511,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,705 M while annual income is -487,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 535,000 K while its latest quarter income was -23,000 K.