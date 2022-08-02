TOUR (Tuniu Corporation) dropped -23.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) kicked off on August 01, 2022, at the price of $1.09, down -23.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.8401 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has traded in a range of $0.46-$2.08.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -47.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.70%.

The firm has a total of 1916 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Tuniu Corporation is 1.68%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8345, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9802. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0652. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2426. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3551. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6628. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4854.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 115.51 million has total of 129,777K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 66,900 K in contrast with the sum of -19,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,540 K and last quarter income was -6,380 K.