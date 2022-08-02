Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) last year’s performance of -93.84% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) on August 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.24, plunging -6.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2449 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Within the past 52 weeks, TUEM’s price has moved between $0.18 and $4.68.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.30%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

The firm has a total of 1607 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 374,920. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 227,224 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 3,507,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s CMO bought 100,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $168,000. This insider now owns 295,000 shares in total.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 254.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4022. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2416. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2607. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1909. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1718.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.99 million based on 85,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 690,790 K and income totals 2,980 K. The company made 159,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.