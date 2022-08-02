Search
Sana Meer
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) last year’s performance of -91.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) stock priced at $1.81, down -6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. TUYA’s price has ranged from $1.75 to $21.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -200.00%. With a float of $379.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3470 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tuya Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.79 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4406, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3217. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $1.8733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5067.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.09 billion, the company has a total of 499,147K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 302,080 K while annual income is -175,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,320 K while its latest quarter income was -54,950 K.

